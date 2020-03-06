IND Vs ENG Semifinal: Team India Can Win Trophy Without Playing

IND vs ENG Semifinal: Team India’s double lottery, without having played the win Can World Cup Trophy

Between India and England on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground, played on women’s T-20 World Cup first semi-final match due to the rain cancellation was the same reason India’s first World Cup finals in the step taken place. India Group-A the end of with in the first place was the same reason he is in the final go was entitled to. This in the World Cup semi-finals after the cancellation Reserve de provision is not, therefore, group-level consequences of keeping in the final team to be announced was.