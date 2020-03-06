IND vs SA : KL Rahul can become the team India captain, a hearty return and St Pant holiday set! | indian cricket team selection for south africa series virat kohli and rohit sharma could be rested kl rahul could captain team india | sports – News quote

Indian cricket team (Indian Cricket Team) of the New Zealand visit is over. Team India (Team India) has the T20 series, of course 5-0 from its name, but the ODI series in him 3-0 and the Test series 2-0 crunchy spank also found. Now the team to South Africa (South Africa) against the three-match ODI series to take part in, whose first combat on March 12 hospice (Dharamshala) will be played in. Series for the Indian team announced Saturday can be. Such as, while in the Indian Premier League (Indian Premier League) of the 13th season also the same month i.e. March 29, from is starting so will be interesting to see that ODI series for the Indian team in which the players place may be given. Series second match on March 15 in Lucknow and March 18 in Kolkata will.

The new selection committee for the first time one team

Team India (Team India) is now the new selection committee has got. Madan of red on Thursday, the Cricket Advisory Committee, ex-spinner Sunil Joshi (Sunil Joshi) the new chief selector (Chief Selector) is chosen, whose front is the first work in South Africa against the ODI series and here here is to. New Zealand tour on captain Virat Kohli (Virat Kohli) badly were thwarted. 11 innings in his bat is merely a half-century turned out, these two Test matches of the four innings so he’s just 38 runs were possible. Reports of this kind also are that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma (Rohit Sharma) in South Africa against the series from the brake can take. Rohit Sharma, the calf let go of the hurt against New Zealand in the ODI and Test series Not were played. Such in-command of KL Rahul (KL Rahul) submitted to The may be.

Hearty and Dhawan’s return is almost fixedVirat Kohli (Virat Kohli) and Rohit Sharma (Rohit Sharma) ODI series not in play then would see that the selector Qin players in their place will give the opportunity. In the series peak Dhawan (Shikhar Dhawan) of Return is also fixed did, which is to be their Ranji Trophy match during the World Cup were to be. While Hardik Pandya (Hardik Pandya) is also after surgery, Padmashree Dr. D. Y. Patil T20 tournament in Australia two centuries planting your fitness has proven. On the other hand young WK batsman en Pant (Rishabh Pant) but also the questions many are. I know that Sunil Joshi, the spearheads of the new selection committee in South Africa against what team to choose can.

Opening and the top of the order : peak Dhawan, Earth Shaw, Sanju Samson

After the injury withdrawal are the peak Dhawan (Shikhar Dhawan) of the opening to almost fixed. Their with Rohit Sharma in the absence of the Earth Shaw (Prithvi Shaw) this responsibility may be given. Earth Shaw against New Zealand in the Test series was fed in, but the other batsmen like too much are not successful. Although he made a half-century of course imposed. Sanju Samson (Sanju Samson) also this team in place you can find. Feeding them would mean that St Pant the team may be excluded. Pant to constantly prove himself to the spot are given, but until now they leave the impression in are unsuccessful.Middle : Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Suryakumar Yadav

Virat Kohli of Maharashtra Anti-despite Team India’s batsman not so fragile feeling. A finisher in the side KL Rahul (KL Rahul) and Shreyas Iyer (Shreyas Iyer) ranging from Manish Pandey (Hemant Pandey) and Kedar Jadhav (Kedar Jadhav) to can be chosen. Although the team Suryakumar Yadav (Surya kumar Yadav) name also may be startled, which is domestic cricket in consistently good performance are. Yadav constant selection committee knocking on the door and veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh then hands up to saying that if any door is not opening then the door breaking inside go away.

All-rounders : Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya

After the injury withdrawal are hearty Pandya (Hardik Pandya) the return to the team to decide. While Ravindra Jadeja (Ravindra Jadeja) is also the inclusion of full hope. Hardik Pandya after the arrival of Shivam Dubey from the team of the holiday is fixed.

Speedster : Jaspreet camera/Mohammed Shami, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Navdeep Saini/call Thakur

South Africa against the ODI series in Navdeep Saini or call Thakur any one in the team can be included. While, Jaspreet camera or Mohammed Shami in any of a pacer to can be put to rest. Team Management Bhubaneshwar Kumar also 15 member team involved in the Can, the ones recovering from injuries after the match practice will be needed.

Spinner : used Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav

Indian team used Chahal (Yujvendra Chehal) and Kuldeep Yadav (Kuldeep Yadav) spin of the pair persisted is expected to remain. Both player Indian pitches on the team to prove useful won. However this is expected to reduce that both the playing XI in a With play get the chance.

Wk : South Africa against the wk role of KL Rahul will play, which New Zealand also against these Responsibility play have. By the way in the team Sanju Samson also tickets can.

South Africa’s ODI team: Clinton Dick (captain), tab beam, as Van der dose, Pfaff Duplessis, Kyle are, the Heinrich case, David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Asia Pelucas, lungi and, to Cepal, burn Hendrix, Enrique Nokia, George Linde and Keshav Maharaj.

