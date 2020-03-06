India risks isolation over violence against Muslims: Iran’s Supreme Leader Sayyid Ali Hosseini Khamenei – Iran’s top leader said, Violence told the Muslims of the massacre, said – over in India to withstand the facing can ban

Iranian Foreign Minister Jawad Iraq to “Indian Muslims against organized violence” to condemn the three days after Iran’s supreme leader Sayyed Ali chosen range by the Delhi riots “Muslims massacre” is told. Change by the government of India from the so-called fundamentalist Hindus and their parties to stop the appeal. Additionally, he said that the Delhi resulted in the recent violence from the Muslim around the world are unhappy.

Range, which from 1989 Iran’s spiritual leader said on Thursday tweeted “Muslims around the world the hearts of Muslims in India on genocide mourning is expressing. The government of India, the fundamentalist Hindus and their parties must stop and the Islamic world, from India isolate from falling to save the Muslims of the massacre must stop.”

New Delhi: Iran’s Ambassador Ali began to India by summoned to be and in Delhi on violence Iranian Foreign Minister Jawad if the ‘unwanted’ tipping ranging strict lodge a protest to be made two days after Khamenei’s statement came.

Iran’s security and foreign policy decisions involving the taking Khamenei said in English, Urdu, Persian and Arabic in tweeted. With a child, in the photo of the post also, which is Delhi resulted in the recent violence killed at a person of the carcass by looking at the is crying.

Thursday night, Iraq’s tweets by the Iranian official as riots in response to the fourth Muslim-majority country made. If The had tweeted, ‘Indian Muslims against the organized form taken from the violence of Iran’s condemnations does. Centuries from Iran to India a friend of is. We Indian authorities urge that they are all Indians of the Peace make sure and NERC violence from spreading to prevent. Proceed the path of peaceful dialogue and follow the law to pave the will.”

Their comments on feedback giving, foreign ministry spokesman Rich Kumar said that it is the ambassador conveyed to that was “Delhi in the recent events of selective and tender characterization is not acceptable”. Regressed against Iran, the US sanctions do not care for India and Tehran with sumatriptan relationships are kept, and this Gulf country in the strategically important Chabahar port in the development of India is actively involved is.

With Iran, their bilateral relations to India Strategic on the front lot at stake, especially the US in Afghanistan by the Taliban with the peace agreement after signing. Iran two specific reasons is important: it is India’s energy needs part of the Chabahar port via Afghanistan provides access to. Interestingly, in Iraq a US drone attack in Iran’s Top General Qasim Agate, after the killing of the US with Iran the tension grow between the if by January in India visit was. Regressed against Iran, the US sanctions do not care for India and Tehran with sumatriptan relationships are kept, and this Gulf country in the strategically important Chabahar port in the development of India is actively involved is.

English News from The Associated updates and views to consistently achieve with our Facebook page and Twitter handle With LinkedIn on join and Download Hindi News App

