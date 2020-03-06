Between India and Australia women’s T-20 World Cup final on Sunday 8 March in Melbourne will be played

Indian team semi-finals due to the rain that washed away was, Australia beat South Africa

Game desk. Women T-20 World Cup in the finals of the Indian cricket team will compete Sunday March 8 hosts from Australia will. Indian team first World Cup final in November. Before the match Australia’s leading fast bowler Megan out of the critical statement came. Megan said – I against India don’t like to play. There the batter is always heavy falls are.

In the semi-final Team India group points based on The reached the final. England against his semi-final combat due to the rain cancellation was to be. While, Australia by Duckworth Luis rule on the basis of the beat South Africa.

Megan’s semi-final victory

In the semi-final Australia vs South Africa 13 overs in 98 runs (Duckworth Luis from the review target) of the target given. The African team 5-run combat lost. Australia in the victory of Megan played a crucial role. He 17 the run by giving up two early wickets for.

Shefali had planted were four fours

This World Cup in the first match of India and Australia face-to-face were. India’s opener Shefali Verma (16) by Megan for over four fours were planted. The ICC’s official website, The Conversation Megan said, ‘I play against the like. Their batter against my extremely aggressive lives are.”

‘So long six me someone not hit’

The first match in Shefali’s bating remember when Megan said, “in that match Shefali and memory me unaided had made. Shefali has my ball on which the six planted, so so no and never against me felt not found. Powerplay in They me in much better ways than Plays are. For the finals we are on your strategy then will consider. We Indian team against Quite are played, therefore, the challenge is not.”