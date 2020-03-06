India Vs Australia Women T20 Records Stats | IND W VS AUS W T20I In World Cup final | India and his country more than Australia against him in matches, tournaments 50% success rate

Team India in your country Australia 14% against the Australian and on the ground 50 per cent success rate

India your home in Australia from 7 to 1 won the match, while there played 8 T-20 in 4 in win

Dainik Bhaskar

Mar 06, 2020, 04:24 PM IST

Sports desk. Women T-20 World in between Australia on Sunday in Melbourne finals will be played. This is the first chance, when both teams winning Rust in face-to-face will be. For India the good thing is that in Australia the record is good. Here Team India has your country from much of the host against the matches live. Between the two countries Australia so far in the 8 T-20 are. It 4 India, so only the host team won. From this perspective, the Indian team in Australia, 50 per cent match won. While, home against Australia in India’s record is not good. Household on the ground, India has so far against her 7 matches are played. It has just 1 in her victory, while 6 against the guest team won. India home against Australia in just 14 per cent won the match.

While, in the tournament, also against Australia in India Success Rate 50 per cent. Both among the teams T-20 World Cup so far in 4 matches, in which 2 Team India won, then the remaining two in her necklace were found.

This year between the two teams 4 vs India 2 won

Australia-India between now until the 19 T-20 matches are. In India 6, while Australia 13 won against. From this perspective, in Australia, 68 per cent success rate is. Between the two teams, the T-20 World Cup overall this year so far 4 matches played are gone. In India, so Australia has also so single match live. In the current T-20 World Cup opening match involving India, Australia 17-run was defeated.

Indian team first time in 11 years in the finals

The Indian team of the tournament 11 year history for the first time in the finals in Monchengladbach, while host Australia continuously for the sixth time the finals will play. He most 4 times 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2018 won the title. England and West Indies team of one-on-one time champion became. While, Team India has 3 times 2009, 2010, 2018 in the semi-final place was created. The last time her semi-final in England by 8 wickets beat was. 2010 T-20 World Cup semi-final Team India Australia semi-final spank was given. Then the kangaroo Team 7 wickets from had won. In 2009 New Zealand had India to reach the final had prevented. Then the semi-finals in the Kiwi team by 52 runs. had.