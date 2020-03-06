IPL 2020, all teams stand against BCCI's decision of reducing the price money to half

IPL 2020: The BCCI IPL of the 13th season of shocking to taking measures will amount to 50 million reduced from 25 crores is made. But BCCI’s decision on IPL taking part in all the eight franchisees to Ras is not coming. Two days to discuss this after the franchises jointly the BCCI in this regard, the letter decided to write. This letter in the next 24 hours President Saurav Ganguly will be sent to.

In this case, to a source said that “all the franchises together and 48 hours after discussing it was decided that the BCCI a joint letter will be sent and will be told that this step is not correct.”

The source said, “Delhi Capitals by discussing it, but decide it then up then all the eight franchises on this consent of course. The letter which the chairman of the board will be sent to that on all eight teams to sign won. The main issue Indonesia in the amount of 50 per cent of the cut is.”

The source said, “this decision take us in a loop not even placed. Us all this stuff from the media discovered. Even the All-Star match at the US most finally revealed. Things like this don’t work.”

From the formula when asked whether the letter has been sent? Then he said, “the letter is ready and the next 24 hours inside the president will be mailed to. The six franchises with the consent of the meet after Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings was and also he This At be tagged. This phone and the message on was because all of the owners meet together was difficult.”

Half occurred Indonesia amount

Which e-mail the board from the side of the eight franchises has been referred to him, according to the IPL-2020 to the winner of Rs 10 crore, the runners-up to 6.25 crore, the third and fourth place on the dwelling teams 4.375 million bucks will be given. While in 2019 the winner of 20 million rupees were given. Runner-up the part of the 12.5 million bucks came. The third and fourth place on the dwelling teams 8.75 crore were given.

