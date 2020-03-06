IPL 2020 India will strongly back! On the net he casts the sensation, flexing 5 consecutive sixes – ipl 2020 csk dhoni smashes 5 sixes in practise tspo

He then look’s

IPL 2020 in return Mahi

Veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni soon on the field are supposed to return. IPL-2020, he is gearing up for Li is. IPL starting now in a few days are left. Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians between March 29 in Mumbai to be compared with the IPL of the 13th season of the inheritor will be.

Meanwhile CSK captain Dhoni practice warm-up exercises are gone. Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium in he is constantly sweating are shedding. On Friday the net on 38 years of MS Dhoni your old color in infuse. He after a five-Sixers engage.

Then Hardik Pandya’s bat woke up from the storm, engage 20 sixes, flexing 55 balls in a 158-run

Star Sports Tamil MS Dhoni of this video on Twitter Share have. In which he nets on the ‘back-to-back’ five Sixers he can be viewed.

BALL 1⃣ – SIX BALL 2⃣ – SIX BALL 3⃣ – SIX BALL 4⃣ – SIX BALL 5⃣ – SIX ஐந்து பந்துகளில் ஐந்து சிக்ஸர்களை பறக்கவிட்ட தல தோனி! முழு காணொளி காணுங்கள் 📹👇 #⃣ “The Super Kings Show” ⏲ To 6 PM 📺 ஸ்டார் ஸ்போர்ட்ஸ் 1 in 📅 மார்ச் 8 ➡ to @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/rIcyoGBfhE — Star Sports Tamil (@StarSportsTamil) March 6, 2020

Last year in June-July in ICC World Cup after 38 years ahead of the game over the future constant round of speculation continued. Now it has become clear that the upcoming IPL 2020 are ready to. IPL 29 March will start from.

Under Dhoni’s captaincy, CSK has three times IPL trophy is achieved. The last time her in the finals Mumbai Indians defeat had received. Dhoni’s performance of talk, so he IPL in Chennai on behalf of the 160 matches in 44.34 average of 3858 scored.