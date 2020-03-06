IPL team owners to send joint letter to BCCI President Sourav Ganguly over prize money cut

New Delhi, in. IPL Prize Money Cut: the Indian cricket board i.e. the BCCI’s Indian Premier League (IPL) of the 13th season before a decision is taken. BCCI said the IPL of the prize money is halved, whereby the IPL of the franchisee is not happy. Such as in the BCCI after the decision of the eight IPL franchises had to talk to after all of the teams owners, BCCI president Saurav Ganguly send a letter to have decided.

IANS while talking to the sources said that the IPL of all the eight franchises over this A A are with. 48 hours until the BCCI, the IPL prize money to cut that the decision to consider these after a decision is taken that a joint letter to BCCI to send, because these are the teams with the best has not happened. Delhi Capitals by the team of this thing that had started this judgment by all franchisees will have an impact on. Thereafter, all the franchises, BCCI to talk to prepare for the are.

50 per cent less tax is given the prize amount

All IPL teams owner, this letter will sign and then the letter to the Indian Cricket Control Board i.e. BCCI president Saurav Ganguly will be sent to. The biggest issue these that will continue to IPL the prize money by 50 Cent why have been deducted. The source said, “the thing also is that these decision time has its information not yet given. Reports in the media come after US found out about this.”

What letter to the BCCI has been sent to? This question ranging he said, “it is ready and the next 24 hours in the BCCI, chairman of the Sourav Ganguly of the pass will arrive. 6 franchises of this agreement on has become, while Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings is also about this will be told and they consent stage. The thing is that all of the match call and message through while. All franchisees of the owners together to talk in difficulty.”

Posted By: Vikash Gaur

