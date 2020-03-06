Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei asks India to stop attacks on Muslims after deadly riots – Iran’s Leader Khamenei’s tweets-Muslims in India from the carnage of worldwide Muslims unhappy

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday the government of India from the so-called fundamentalist Hindus and their parties to stop the appeal. Additionally, he said that the Delhi resulted in the recent violence from the Muslim around the world are unhappy.New Delhi-Iran’s Ambassador Ali began to India by summoned to be and in Delhi on violence Iranian Foreign Minister Jawad if the ‘unwanted’ tipping ranging strict lodge a protest to be made two days after Khamenei’s statement came.

Khamenei has tweeted, ‘Muslims in India from the carnage of worldwide Muslims are unhappy. The government of India, the fundamentalist Hindus and their parties must stop and the Islamic world, from India isolate from falling to save the Muslims of the massacre must stop.’ Iran’s security and foreign policy decisions involving the taking Khamenei said in English, Urdu, Persian and Arabic in tweeted. With a child, in the photo of the post also, which is Delhi resulted in the recent violence killed at a person of the carcass by looking at the is crying.

It is noteworthy that if the on Monday, had tweeted, ‘Indian Muslims against the organized form taken from the violence of Iran’s condemnations does. Centuries from Iran to India a friend of is. We Indian authorities urge that they are all Indians of the Peace make sure and NERC violence from spreading to prevent. Proceed the path of peaceful dialogue and follow the law to pave the will.’

The next day, India, the Iranian ambassador been summoned and was told that the Delhi resulted in the events of if by the selective and biased to be mentioned is not acceptable.The national capital in the revised citizenship law (CAA) of supporters and oppose it to those between the skirmishes last week after violence at least 53 people are killed.

Interestingly, in Iraq a US drone attack in Iran’s Top General Qasim Agate, after the killing of the US with Iran the tension grow between the if by January in India visit was.

Regressed against Iran, the US sanctions do not care for India and Tehran with sumatriptan relationships are kept, and this Gulf country in the strategically important Chabahar port in the development of India is actively involved is.

English News from The Associated updates and views to consistently achieve with our Facebook page and Twitter handle With LinkedIn on join and Download Hindi News App

