janhvi Kapoor birthday: the movie janhvi Kapoor saw glimps of her mother sridevi on the sets of her debut movie dhadak

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Janhavi Kapoor of today (March 6) birthday. Janhavi his mother is very close to the neighborhood. Unfortunately, their debut film before the release of Sridevi in this world. not rated. Janhavi has Sridevi’s death immediately after the shooting, lasted, it was. A. During his interview he said that a few sets of them on his mother’s Peep Show, was given.