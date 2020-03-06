JEE Main April 2020: NTA JEE Main 2020 April Registration at jeemain.nta.nic.in, www.jeemain.nic.in, www.nta.ac.in, Steps to Online Apply and other important details – JEE Main 2020 April: JEE Main Exam 2020 ranging big change, Registration date March 12, grew up

JEE Main 2020 April Registration Date Extended: Joint Entrance Examination (Joint Entrance Exam, JEE)) Maine 2020 for online registration to waiting for the youth BJP. JEE Main 2020 April in the process of huge change. Which online registration 7 March 2020 the over were supposed to be now this of application the last date stretched on March 12, ie next week has been. All eligible candidate JEE official website jeemain.nta.nic.in visiting Maine for the exam registration can. This year, JEE Main April 2020 examination of the National Testing Agency (NTA) by 3 April to 9 April, 2020 will be held. Admit Card March 16, after can be issued and Results-April 30, 2020 is expected to be released.

While the JEE (Main) April exam 2020 for registration to the candidates your data to facilitate the improvement of the (city select except) will be given a chance. Candidate JEE official website jeemain.nta.nic.in on going correction can. Correction process on March 13, 2020 from the start will be March 16, at 11:50 pm until the last. For more information on NTA by issued the official notification read carefully.

JEE Main 2020 April for the exam such as online registration

Step 1: at JEE-Main 2020 April exam registration of candidates for JEE official website jeemain.nta.nic.in on the visit.

Step 2: on homepage ‘Application form JEE Main Registration 2020’ on click.

Step 3: new page will open, here the credentials by using your log-in account prepare.

Step 4: now the requested necessary information with the application form and fill the Application Fee Payment.

Step 5: JEE Main registration, 2020 April exam required for document upload.

Tell note that, JEE Main 2020 April Exam Question Papers medium of English, Hindi and Gujarati will be in. Exam in two paper will be Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in the paper 1 (B. Tech / BE) and Paper 2 (BPlanning / BArch). While Part-1 Mathematics of the will, Part-2 in CFNM mode aptitude test and will be part-3 pen & paper based i.e. offline mode will be in.

