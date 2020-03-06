Kareena Kapoor Khan Oficially joins Instagram Bollywood celebs say Welcome to the GoM | Kareena Kapoor Khan on Instagram knock, celebs broken.

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is finally on social media, let’s tagged. On Friday, Karina’s Instagram and engaging with all the fans freaked out. On social media, your recently made post Kareena black and gold on the way the eyes come.

The picture’s caption, he wrote, “the cat’s out of the bag already. Hashtags Instagram.” The Instagram already on blue tick crossed. On Instagram Kareena welcomed my sister and actress Karishma Kapoor is a very sweet post written.

करिश्मा ने लिखा, “तैयार हो जाइए, करीना इंस्टाग्राम पर पधार चुकी हैं. तुम्हारा स्वागत है बेबो.”

इसके साथ ही काफी सारे बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स और लंबे समय से करीना का सोशल मीडिया पर इंतजार कर रहे फैंस ने भी करीना का एक से एक खास अंदाडज में स्वागत किया है. अभिनेत्री जरीन खान ने लिखा है, “इंस्टाग्राम पर स्वागत है बेगम”.

करीना का इंस्टाग्राम अकांउट ‘करीनाकपूरखान’ के नाम से है. इससे पहले, उन्होंने इस बात का खुलासा किया था कि उनका एक सीक्रेट इंस्टाग्राम अकांउट है, जिससे वह लोगों पर नजर रखती हैं. इंस्टाग्राम पर ऑफिशियल अकाउंस से पहले भी करीना कपूर के नाम से काफी सारे फैन पेज है एक्ट्रेस के पल पल की अप्डेट्स देते रहते हैं.

