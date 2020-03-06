Kasia with “dopamine” with the title Bikini Fitness [ZDJĘCIA]

Bikini Fitness is a discipline sylwetkową for you. These competitions are for womennourish the healthy diet and ensure that your body in shape. While Fitness-Bikini the contours of the silhouettes, proportions, muscle tone and appearance of the body evaluated. Athletes look in kusym Bikini to show how much of the body. It will be wydepilowane and also smooth must be perfect. Therefore scrubs with coffee or sugar to apply. On the presentation, on the body bronzer is applied, which makes the player more prominent on the stage.

Last weekend competitions for beginners took place in Kielce. Exactly for such people, the 28-year-old Catherine Piechowiak from the city. Our Katja, every day is a diving instructor in the Club “dopamine” in Вонгровце, not only participated in this competition, but also to… won in its category. – My adventures in the gym, started when I was 20 years old. Then for the first time came in the gym. I have not come there at all, with the aim to lose the extra pounds. On the contrary, it weighs 20 kg less than now, and the gym was my salvation in the fight against the disease, said us woman. Katja is so very “fascinated” in the gym that it has become a place of work. Every day activities with other ladies spends, the pursuit of the ideal figure. The thought dawned in her head, only after a while. – I was thinking about the competitions a while ago, but it is seriously interested in the subject at the Moment, as my colleague Arthur debuted in 2018r year, – says the athlete.