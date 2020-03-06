Kasia with “dopamine” with the title Bikini Fitness [ZDJĘCIA]

Last weekend, in the city of the competitions were kulturystyczne for beginners. In a category wągrowczanka Catherine Piechowiak has participated. It is the name of the Fitness-Bikini fell.
Bikini Fitness is a discipline sylwetkową for you. These competitions are for womennourish the healthy diet and ensure that your body in shape. While Fitness-Bikini the contours of the silhouettes, proportions, muscle tone and appearance of the body evaluated. Athletes look in kusym Bikini to show how much of the body. It will be wydepilowane and also smooth must be perfect. Therefore scrubs with coffee or sugar to apply. On the presentation, on the body bronzer is applied, which makes the player more prominent on the stage.
Last weekend competitions for beginners took place in Kielce. Exactly for such people, the 28-year-old Catherine Piechowiak from the city. Our Katja, every day is a diving instructor in the Club “dopamine” in Вонгровце, not only participated in this competition, but also to… won in its category. – My adventures in the gym, started when I was 20 years old. Then for the first time came in the gym. I have not come there at all, with the aim to lose the extra pounds. On the contrary, it weighs 20 kg less than now, and the gym was my salvation in the fight against the disease, said us woman. Katja is so very “fascinated” in the gym that it has become a place of work. Every day activities with other ladies spends, the pursuit of the ideal figure. The thought dawned in her head, only after a while. – I was thinking about the competitions a while ago, but it is seriously interested in the subject at the Moment, as my colleague Arthur debuted in 2018r year, – says the athlete.
What I need to do to achieve this figure, which can boast of, Catherine? You probably have, it is with many victims… – the work on the physique really lasted the whole year. Of course, this does not mean that I have 365 days to acceptance. On the contrary, there are times where I eat much more, with the aim of expanding the silhouettes. Yes, really, I love your body, because it acquires more curvaceous, says Katharina. And Renunciation? As it turns out, for oatmeal as a diet, like an exercise-it is a pleasure. – I love your lifestyle: exercise, nutrition, and it is not for me, nor renunciation. On the contrary, I can’t imagine acting differently. In my opinion, the Silhouette is more of a side effect should. This process is easy to love. Not everyone feels good in the gym, and that’s understandable. The importance of this activity that gives us joy and satisfaction, and then the result will surely come, says the Trainer.
What are your plans for the future of the athlete, Fitness Bikini out of the city? We want to see, whether it is still in any competitions?
– Today I’m not going to gym, give up. The work brings me great joy and satisfaction, says Katya, who does not want to talk at the Moment about the possible future competitions.
