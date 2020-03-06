Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR 163 Results Today 06.3.2020 LIVE Updates: Kerala State Lotteries Results latest update, Check the Winners list – Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-163 Results Today 06.3.2020 LIVE Updates: The Lottery Result released, a mere Rs 40 to over 70-million dollar lottery

Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR 163 Results Today 06.3.2020 LIVE Updates: Kerala in the week to Friday, the serene lottery is conducted. Today (06 March 2020) the Serene lottery Code NR 163 Draw Results Declared are given. Lottery draw result of Kerala state lotteries Department official website www.keralalotteries.com on the in PDF format are uploaded. Nirmal Lottery NR 163 of the first prize 70 lakhs, which is of NZ-647000 ticket number is figured. While the second, third and fourth reward amount of 10 million rupees, one lakh rupees and 5000 rupees is.

Tell note that Kerala State Lottery Department by Daily a few lucky winners to 8000 Rs the consolation prize is also given. Lottery to people who buy on behalf of the department is advised that the reward after winning the prize to get your the lottery within 30 days of any official bank or lottery shop on surrender to.