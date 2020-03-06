League’s all-time Test XI in Virat-Dhoni is not to place, this veteran got to the captaincy – Virat kohli ms dhoni not included in harbhajan singhs all time test playing xi

Indian team off-spinner Harbhajan Singh (Harbhajan Singh) Thursday said the cricket in your Favorite plan announced. The special thing is that the league’s all-time clean in neither Indian captain Virat Kohli (Virat Kohli) have been replaced and neither Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni) are a part of it.

Virat Kohli present time in the ICC Test ranking in second place are present. Virat’s magnificent performance of Team India long time Test rankings in the first place remains. 90 matches, 4,876 runs that make Mahendra Singh Dhoni years in 2014 only cricket had taken.

ESPN Cricinfo during a conversation with Harbhajan Singh, his playing XI announced. This team in the opener of generally Virender Sehwag and Australia’s veteran opener Matthew Hayden have been replaced.

Number-3 on the Harbhajan Singh-the-wall by the name of the famous Rahul Dravid with the bat, while you want to see. The PCB believes that Rahul Dravid in his sight, most dependable players. Their have any condition in the fast bowling and spin the handling of the format.

Indian Test team this time the number-4 on Virat Kohli to play, but the league here is Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar while playing want to see. Captained the responsibility of Ricky Ponting is given. All-rounder in place of Rahul’s Jack final over have included.

WK batsman in the role of the PCB by the BCCI on the name of the idea did not last. He This is the place for Kumar Sangakara chosen. The PCB according to Australia’s Adam Gilchrist also good WK batsman, but Kumar Sangakara’s record of their games do testify. In Test cricket his average 57’s.

The fast bowling department in Harbhajan Singh, South Africa’s Shaun Pollock, Pakistan’s Wasim Akram and Australia’s Glenn McGrath have been replaced.

Harbhajan Singh of the all-time Test XI

Virender Sehwag, Matthew Hayden, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Jack final over, Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakara, Shaun Pollock, Shane Warne, Wasim Akram, Glenn McGrath.