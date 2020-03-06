Madhya Pradesh Kamalnath Government cabinet may be extend on Saturday – Madhya Pradesh: rebels the minister made organically cool Will Kamal Nath, on Saturday, the Cabinet detail of backrest

Madhya Pradesh KamalNath Government: Madhya Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha elections before the fate of Indian-led Congress government on the crisis is cruising. To overcome the crisis Deepak cabinet expansion of the formula LA can. Chances are being taken that Saturday (March 7) the Cabinet can be expanded. This expansion in more than rebels to the place may be given. The current situation in the wake of Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh full command in your hand has taken. The chief residence of the strategy has become the center. Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal, both are helping.

Congress cabinet expansion formula of the BJP is easier than. Because these is that Congress is still in power and the BJP of him than of legislators, the number is much higher. Congress the first task of your legislators among the trust maintain. The second strategy, the BJP legislators between the foot of the insert is.

Indeed, Senior Congress leader degree Singh on Thursday said the Shivraj Singh Chouhan, including some other BJP leaders name, ranging them of Madhya Pradesh, the Congress government to dismantle the legislators of procurement to join charged. While the BJP said the all allegations unfounded is told.

In Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday night began the high-voltage political drama in Congress claimed that the chief minister Kamal Nath led state Congress government to topple the conspiracy under BJP state of the eight legislators of Haryana in a hotel kept. Thursday morning the Congress in New Delhi claimed at the press conference that the government to topple ‘the BJP has 14 legislators hijacking’ is used.



Meanwhile in Mandsaur district of Star Assembly seat from the Congress MLA Hardeep Singh Dang said Assembly from the membership allegedly resigned, which Per on social media getting viral is. Although the chief minister Kamal Nath said the dung of the resignation of the news know have lasted but this in regard to them no formal message is not received. (Language input)

English News from The Associated updates and views to consistently achieve with our Facebook page and Twitter handle With LinkedIn on join and Download Hindi News App

