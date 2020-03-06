Bangladesh fast bowler more Murtaza said on Thursday the national one-day team captaincy quit. The possibility that this country most of the big star player of international careers will be finished. On Friday in Sylhet Zimbabwe against the 50-over match in the last time the captain of the team spearheading the will. More though for MP’s generally new careers and has become.

36 years of this player said that he as a player for the Selection will be available. But the selectors in India 2023 World Cup team before in the new players bring pressure. More said I Bangladesh Cricket Board thank you to who would like so long time to trust me shown. He said that if I get the chance, then I as a player give your best try will.

Last year’s World Cup since the current Zimbabwe series, he is no ODI had not played. Zimbabwe against Bangladesh’s three-match series starting two match-winning 2-0 Invincible has overtaken. More the first two matches being achieved.

Kuldeep Yadav snapped, KL Rahul-en Pant are good work but MS Dhoni in this case are quite ahead

Zimbabwe against the T-20 series to Bangladesh has declared the team of the