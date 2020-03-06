Ranji Trophy final: Ravindra Jadeja the Ranji Trophy finals play, not allowing Saurabh Ganguly by Saurashtra Cricket Association request rejected – ravindra jadeja will not play in the ranji trophy final sourav ganguly denies the permission

Highlights From March 9 will be played Ranji Trophy final combat

Saurashtra Cricket Association that wanted to Jadeja in the Match Play

Ganguly said that the country ago, on March 12 to start the South Africa series

Ravindra Jadeja Ranji Trophy final, the Saurashtra team to not find the game. The news was that the Saurashtra Cricket Association by the BCCI from Sri Lanka to Rajkot in Bengal against the March 9, originating from the final play to give the permission sought was but board chairman Saurabh Ganguly has rejected it.



SCA President Jaydev Shah English newspaper The Indian Express told that he Ganguly is from this talked about but he ‘Country First’ while talking it declined. India South Africa against the 12 March from Dharamsala in the three ODI international matches of the series of the first combat play.

Shah said, ‘I Ganguly spoke to and he told me that he played the Ranji Trophy-play can not allow because the country is the first.’ Shah said that my advice is, ‘if you want your big domestic tournament the viewer to see come to you in the future Ranji Trophy during the final no international combat should not keep.’

He further questioned, ‘what the BCCI-IPL during international counterparts conducting the same? No, because it makes money. Ranji Trophy only popular May is when the star player in it to play. Least in the finals, then so be. During the final international match should not be. For it full time should pay.’

Jadeja like Mohammed Shami also South Africa against the Indian team may be involved. Against New Zealand series of the last Test match of them throughout the injury was – and he also of Bengal, part of the team won’t. But the Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara (Saurashtra) and then Saha (Bengal) Selection will be available for.

Shah said, ‘played the Ranji Trophy finals play-see looks good. Just says why I want Mohammed Shami also Bengal for the play.’

