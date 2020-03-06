RPF constable ancillary result 2019, declare all the type in 1.31 million successful applicant

RPF Constable Ancillary Result 2019: Railway Protection Force (RPF) Chief Constable ancillary were held for the Computer-Based Examination Result has declared. The RPF said the merit list is released A,B,C,D,E and F in the group Total 131,565 the applicant succeeded. This results to you and the RPF of oil website cpanc.rpfonlinereg.org or given below direct link by clicking on the you can see.

RPF Constable Ancillary Result according to Group A in the 7811, Group B 12340, Group C in 57,991, in Group D 22,833 Group E in the 1,480 and Group F in the 29,110 applicant succeeded. All these successful applicants now admitted to the next stage i.e. the PET and PMT test will be called for.

Merit list of successful applicants Name, Roll Number, father name and date of berth is given. Tell note that these positions for the selection adds the four steps will have to undergo it is still only the first stage is fulfilled. It has four steps CBT, PET, PMT, Trade Test and document verification. All these steps are to cross only after the applicants for these positions will be chosen.

RPF Constable Ancillary Result Group A Click to view

RPF Constable Ancillary Result Group B Click to view

RPF Constable Ancillary Result Group C Click to view

RPF Constable Ancillary Result Group D Click to view

RPF Constable Ancillary Result Group E Click to view

RPF Constable Ancillary Result Group F Click to view

