Sections after Los Angeles is collected by pumping for love of the question, said these things – Mahira Sharma on akanksha Puri and Paras chhabra a relationship breakup, Bigg Boss 13 tmov

The Big Boss in 13 sections Chhabra train is glorious. They’re in the last round went and those same fans plenty of support received. But the object, which are the most in the debate whether she was a TV actress Akanksha Puri mature their relationship. The middle of the show Salman Khan had said These revealed that the wise one is not in the girl relationship are. After which people like-things like that were starting. Ambition by itself is the Big Boss in the House-Los Angeles, the touchstone of Anglican questions on the stand were. Recently in Los Angeles by the tester, the quest of relationship from your mind laid.

Sportboy, gave the interview in Los Angeles, Sharma was asked Akanksha Puri always Paras Chhabra to Kostya, they encountered that’s what your response. The answer is to allow only said – two person if you love to take care of and respect if they are in public things like that out, don’t remove. In front of the press you interview don’t let. I don’t make any sense for these things. If your true love then you your partner and not below grade. You are insulted in public. don’t wait, that she came back so the conversation can the situation be rectified shortly.

Only Sharma on a fake confirmation of receiving a complaint, may be legal action.

Only Sharma the dishes, said the poor, between alabaster, styling, copy blow the joke.

The paratroopers was in the hands of the ambition of the name of tattoo.

Los Angeles were asked whether they think that the Big Boss in the House of the counts of the value before the aspiration wife, their breakup was. The answer is to allow only said – I don’t know. He made national TV on in front of everyone said, but I never listen to, not given. She came then her hand quest in the name of the tattoo was. I believe her friends and the object of respect, I distance laid.