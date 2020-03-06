Shafali Verma Cricket Journey: Indian Women Cricket Superstar Shafali Verma Once Trained As Boy

Eventtime.Com | Updated: 05 Mar 2020, 02:56:25 PM IST

The Indian cricket team, ICC Women T20 World Cup-2020 reached the final of the stack. The semi-finals in his and England between Sydney in the match because of the rain was canceled. Points table based on Team India for the first time tournament's title match in the reach managed. Well, Team India's winning campaign in which the player most of the discussion is, if she – Shefali Verma.

India’s top scorers are Shefali Merely 16 year old opening batsman has his fours-sixes from all the IS attracted to. He Tournament in India on behalf of the more than 161 runs to make the batter are. During this time, he had 18 fours and the most 9 sixes are inlaid. Shefali of the Internet level reach journey of the eligible has not been easy. Very few will know that Team India of this new sensation to the boy as cricket training infusions had.

The girl is therefore not found Academy the chance Indeed, he is Haryana’s Rohtak district comes from here and any cricket academy by them in addition did not. Their father Sanjeev’s Daughter Hair Katwa given and then the Academy in addition also got. About this Rohtak in the jewellery shop who run the Sanjeev says, ‘No my daughter to the Academy in addition did not want to give, because in Rohtak girls for a single Academy was not. I beg sought that her addition please give, but no one listened.’

The father has pursued this strategy He said, ‘I many Cricket Academy approached, but everywhere rejection got. Then I my daughter’s hair cut into a Academy and boy like his addition made.’ What someone didn’t notice this that she is a girl? The question, he said, ‘I was scared, but someone did not notice. Nine of age in all children alike seem the same.’ The father of this step by Shefali’s life changed. If he lose then India Sachin-Sehwag like women’s cricket in the explosive opener doesn’t get.