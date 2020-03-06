Shweta Tiwari were injured in a series of Bone Daddy ki Dulhan during the shooting – ‘the father of the bride when the shooting injured were Shweta Tiwari, learn how to water the hand.

Amar Ujala Bureau, Mumbai, Updated on Fri, 06 Mar 2020 03:32 PM IST

TV’s most popular artists Shweta Tiwari Sony Channel’s serial ‘The father of the bride’. During the shooting of the wounded. Place present, according to the incident during the photo shooting, to burn the time. Shweta Tiwari in a state of Danger described is going. On the set of those present according to the serial of the image in the movie “blow” of the Seine retreat was to be a picture in which the Kindle and make it a sequence. the shooting was supposed to be.