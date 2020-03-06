Sidharth Shukla to Mahira Sharma Bigg Boss 13 7 ex-contestants, what’s he doing now? ” the Big Boss 13 after completing the study. what are these seven X competitors, these are the two I felt the hand of big chance.

Entertainment table, Amar Ujala, updated Thu, 05 Mar 2020 02:09 PM IST

“The big boss” of the 13th season finished quite a long time already. Although the audience between former competitors of the fan following is still intact. Even many fans of ‘Big Boss’ contestants miss the start. So a lot of these people learn also anxious that the “big boss” at Bang long these stars are able to do now. If you have it, do you think all the competitors, the full information about attach. Know now where these stars discussion…