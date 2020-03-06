Spoiler alert: setall by the fire of delivery to be Iyer mobile phone, I got to see spirited fuss – Taarak Mehta Ka ooltah chashmah spolier alert jethalal throws iyer mobile phone campfire Holly celebration tmov

Popular comedy serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah audience similar to comes. Many years from these plans, people myriad of entertainment. The show is constantly funny the twist and turns of the Players Association remains. Please tell me, future episodes strongly condemned the commotion to see the meet.

Now Holly festival is just a few days. Gold such company even its preparation Zorro is on. But this news comes on Holly Jethalal and Iyer, the middle of happens, even a phone range. Please tell, Holika Dahan while Jethalal Iyer, the phone is also on fire do. Now Hua-Yan that Iyer is all the time a friend’s phone it is. It is really getting upset. Now the function between the ion Iyer bothered to get the is not coming.

Get threw Iyer phone

When Iyer Jethalal tells her that she will leave the phone annoying. At this time Jethalal says Holika Dahan on the day of us all your problems and anxiety you need to burn. When Iyer Jethalal’s not a matter of Understanding find so Jethalal Iyer to pick up the phone Fire cast gives.

Now Jethalal on the steps of Iyer how the reactor would these be interesting to see. By the way, because Iyer phone FAA so the hustle and bustle to be so plentiful. Says Holly even on the Gold Company huge opposition to meet.

The curtains on the Tiger Shroff film Rebel 3, on social media do to get a response

Ananya-with Sarah a competition, what do you think John? Actress said.

English began mounting controversy

Mentioned note, a few days ago Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah dispute was trapped. Me during the episodes when the Michelia champaca uncle Hindi Mumbai by saying that, was saying the party was offended. Controversy mounting to see the show by themselves may ask, the explanation was to be released.