Sunil Joshi Becomes new BCCI chief selector Get the Details All you need to know about Him

Sunil Joshi, the BCCI Chief selector has been created. Indian Cricket Control Board i.e. the BCCI this important post for Sunil Joshi selected. Now they have this role and Team India for the players will choose. Today’s generation of cricket lovers by if their name is not heard or their game doesn’t remember so no matter what, we here you Sunil Joshi about all are going to tell you who you would like to know.

– Sunil Joshi domestic circuit in the Karnataka represented and Ranji Trophy in the 1995-96 session of 500 runs and 50 wickets while securing fantastic repeat performance.

– He 1996 in the test and ODI debut in, but at that time in the team regular, despite them 1999 Cricket World Cup was not chosen.

– Joshi his 15 test 41 wickets and ODI matches he had in 69 games 69 wickets for.

– ODI matches in Joshi best performance in 1999 against South Africa when he was your team to victory guide to 10-6-6-5 with the data of the return.

– In the year 2002 wide 100 in that date until the seventh best ODI bowling performance as their best performance was included.

– Year in 2008 and 2009 IPL the Indian Premier League (IPL) on behalf of Sunil Joshi Royal Challengers Bangalore played for.

– June 21, 2011 he cricket of all format from announced his retirement.

– Your retirement to announce, after she in 2011, the Hyderabad Ranji team coach and then in 2014 Jammu and Kashmir became the coach.

– In December 2015, Joshi 2016 ICC T-20 World Cup before the Oman Cricket Team spin bowling coach was named.

– In 2017, he is Bangladesh cricket team’s spin bowling consultant as joined.

– In 2019, them the United States National Cricket Team spin bowling coach, has been appointed as.

Finally on 4 March 2020 to have big responsibility

Former Indian cricket team spinner Sunil Joshi, the BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) by the national selection panel chief was chosen. They have this role in MSK Prasad MSK Prasad’ll replace. 15 Tests and 69 ODIs international ODI matches in the India, representing Joshi, the selection committee will lead. It stand Paranjpe, Devang Gandhi, credit Singh and new recruit Harvinder Singh are included. Madan Lal, R P Singh and Sultan Naik including CAC one year after the panel’s performance review of the Will and according to her recommendations will.

Posted By: Navodit Saktawat