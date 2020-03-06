t-20 world cup final between india vs australia is abadoned due to rain, who will be the winner

New Delhi: Australia (Australia) in the women’s T-20 World Cup (T-20 World Cup Final) is being played and now Sunday this tournament the final match of India and Australia (Ind vs Aus T-20 World Cup Final) played between will. It is the first time when the Indian team of the tournament reached the final is.

Semi-finals (Semi Final) match in Team India face England (England) to be had, but the rain let go of She match could not be and Team India reached the finals. Now in your mind these questions that will be coming after all semi-finals match, if not then the Indian team in the final how reached. Indeed the ICC rules according to which any team in the group number one-as the semi-finals qualified for the job is. If for some reason the semi-final match isn’t then she for the finals group stage in more points to gain the team qualified is.

The Indian team in the league match around the match in the win while securing his group to the top and did the same because Team India reached the finals. After it played the second semi-final host Australia vs South Africa ODI finals ticket achieved. Now winning this battle in India to combat the four-time champion Australia will. But now the question is that the way India and England in the semi-final match because of rain, cancelled. If something like Sunday (March 8) in the final of the day was, then this is the tournament to decide the winner, how will?

In the final the rain had poured Disturb, so how will the champion decided?

If in the finals, the rain barrier’s match could not then the ICC deal with this problem for a reserve day is kept. I.e. match if March 8 would not have been so then this match-up on March 9 will be played. Now in your mind one more question come lazy and she is that if March 9 is also the rain has been so what will happen then? Monday ie Reserve de Day also rains and the match is cancelled then both teams i.e. India and Australia to jointly champion will be declared. The ICC tournament even before such decisions look are met. Years 2002 Champions Trophy final rain of the visit was climbing. In addition to the reserve day even was, but that day also rains and the match could not be. After which India and Sri Lanka both combined only wicket-taking bowler was declared.

The semifinal bouts for the reserve day was not put. Because of the rain caused the match to be canceled on the Indian team for the league matches, based on the performance in the finals of the ticket slip was given. The ICC according to the rules of any T-20 against the result of the exit of less than 10-10 over game is a must. If 10-10 over game not to be found so the match is canceled.

In the finals how will be the weather in recent

Between India and Australia final match on Sunday, Melbourne’s historic grounds will be played on. The final match of the day the weather stay clear of the rain of fears is also very low, so such you full-final match will see.

Women cricket Mahal: March 8 for the title clash, India and Australia

Women T-20 WC Final: India bump will Australia, South Africa, 5 runs (DL) beat