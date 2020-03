Sports desk, Amar Ujala, Updated Fri, 06 Mar 2020 07:57 AM IST

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur for this double delight had the chance. Indian women’s team for the first time the T-20 World Cup reached the finals. As well as in their careers this is the first chance is when their parents to watch the match arrived. In Group a, stay on top due to the Indian team against England, the semi-finals compete to be washed away even after the final entry in the GoT.