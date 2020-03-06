Taapsee Pannu Thappad movie box office collection Day 7 – on the seventh day some millions only area pie Taapsee Pannu of ‘slap’, this is due to the collection can also take the brake

Entertainment table, Amar Ujala, updated Fri, 06 Mar 2020 11:22 AM IST

Taapsee Pannu’s “slap” of the movie Echo even if the box office is expected not to hear, given the but the movie’s story all around the a compliment gets. The movie script of “the slap” which is based on these shows that just slapping on face is but the person inside by how much of the impact transmitter. This film release of the week is over and yet the budget is not to remove the pie. Know ‘slap’ of the film Seventh Day Collection how much.