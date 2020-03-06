The bat from Dhoni India semifinals was the 2011 World Cup, same bat by the many poor children given new life

First Published 6, Mar 2020, 6:08 PM IST
New Delhi. 2011 World Cup Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni the bat from the six-planting Team India the World Conqueror had made. He bat still the country and the people of the country of work is coming. Recently Dhoni with this bat decided to sell. During the auction the bat over 83 million bid for. When Dhoni with this bat were playing, then its price is merely 4 to 5 thousand rupees will be looking at millions of people’s emotions and memories has its price in the millions conveyed. Of the bat from the auction met the money Dhoni is the wife of the institution of witnessing the foundation has been. It is the institution financially backward children to help.
Dhoni’s bat to RK global shares and securities purchased by. History of cricket in any English willow bat for granted it is the biggest is the price.
The Guinness Book of world record also in this bat the most expensive bat in the form of a place is received.
In 2011, Dhoni nude cooler on the ball of the corresponding bat from the six-planting it historically had made.
The World Cup after winning on the other end stand the Crown Prince of happiness the same there was paired.
In 2011, India has 28 years after the second time the World Cup was won.
This match fourth in the number on the batting came to Indian captain by 91 runs of the great innings play India win was administered.
World winner after becoming the Crown Prince fiercely Dhoni embrace of the spirit, and wept. Them later cancer complain of there was also.
The crown prince has this whole tournament in a great performance and had man of the tournament title also had its own name.
Dhoni’s six tries as many players coming into the fray were and the whole India Team India victory celebration was observed.
2011 World Cup victory of sense in this photo are imprisoned. These feelings because of Dhoni’s bat, the price of 83 million reached.