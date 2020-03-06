The finals in the rain, so the world champion will become we?

#2002 Champions Trophy. India vs Sri Lanka. R. Premadasa Stadium in the final match. These match because of the rain two days played. But even then could not be completed. After both teams stated that the trophy Half-Half take.

#2019 World Cup semi-finals. India and New Zealand match. The first day, India had New Zealand to 211 runs on stopped. We win on the side of the mounting were visibly. But the reserve day on lost.

# 2020 in the rain again the game spoiled. This time of England. Women T20 World Cup semi-final in the no reserve day has not been placed. Your group on top of the stay because India reached the final.

Now talk World Cup final. If the final match day of rain, so what?, Who the World Cup champion Banega, what team is on what basis the World Cup trophy will?

In the finals the rain came what would happen if:

Eight March, i.e. the Sunday India World Cup final match-day. A lot of actors These want to know such as the semi-finals in the group top-team reached the finals. So what’s the final even in the rain, then India trophy lift will. The thing is such that in the final it will be nothing.

If rain or any due on the schedule final match has not occurred, then the ICC for it to the reserve day is kept. Ago so this try will be in that day that the match is the same day over reduced or in any way match the full should be made. But if eight date the final full not then the reserve day match will be introduced. But the reserve day match will start from there itself. Where eight march drawn is. This condition is also a thing is that if because of the rain from the eight on the date of the match over the decrease are given. Then the next day the match many overs will be the same and that will be where the first day is halted. Absolutely just like Your with the 2019 World Cup final had happened. When Dhoni run-out were to be.

The reserve day of the day to avoid the rain game early will also be launched. IE Australia of the time according to the match-evening at 6 o’clock will start, according to the Indian timing-afternoon 12:30 be.

But it is also fair, because it is not so that the rain just on March 8, the same may be. Rain so the reserve day, i.e. on March 9, also game bad can. However if that happened then she would be the same, which this news of the first line is written in. Or otherwise shall be the same as 18 years ago in Sri Lanka was.

India and the other finalist among the trophy Reamer will be given. But we and all the cricket fan that would like that rain-final match, the bad forbid. Match and with the game Team India World Cup titles ranging returned.

ICC Women T20 World Cup it is Team India’s USP