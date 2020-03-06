The First ODI as per schedule amid coronavirus crisis

Hospice. India vs South Africa 1st ODI under coronavirus crisis: Himachal Pradesh in the far corona virus three suspected’ve met are, despite this, India and South Africa among the first international ODI set cares on March 12 at the hospice will. Hp of litigants to enjoy the country and the world of cricket lovers this match to see arrive. Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association general manager Col the NHS said that the corona virus given the danger of the medical team the whole carefully but that.

Three matches of the ODI series for both teams on March 10, the Here phone. Teams March 11 practice unfolds. Series of the second combat on March 15 and the third match on March 18 will be played. It is against the Lucknow and Kolkata won. Colonel months, said the medical team corona virus danger move cautiously breed. Since it is open to the stadium and even the air quality of the high-level is therefore the prospect of danger decreases. Subsequently, caution as the whole arrangements will be made. In such a situation people rush location going to remain but the cricket craze of them arrive at the stadium forced the will.

HP corona virus so far, three suspects have met, these two of Kangra district are. This Tanda Medical College in the sample are taken. A suspect in Shimla was found.

Kangra district of the CMO Dr. Garden Gupta said that the corona virus take the advise that has been released on the big stage collecting’t be. Adding that match to decide the government will have to take.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the corona virus range in the state is still the concern of no matter. The government in this case complete and ready should the need arise steps will be taken.

Posted By: Kiran K Waikar