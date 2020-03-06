Then Hardik Pandya’s bat woke up from the storm, engage 20 sixes, flexing 55 balls in a 158-run – hardik pandya 158 not out in just 55 balls 20 monster sixes dy patil t20 tournament tspo

Hardik Pandya of Stormy games

Make’s outfit of bright rain

Hardik Pandya his stormy batting Dhoom macha is given. This courageous all-rounder by Padmashree Dr. D. Y. Patil T-20 Cup in another series explosion has. She is also such a thing shift not, He 20 outfit adorned with an unbeaten 158 runs in the charismatic innings is.

Padmashree Dr. D. Y. Patil T20 Cup semi-finals on Friday in 26 years, Pandya reliance of the Forest side play BPCL against merely 55 balls on an unbeaten 158-run patting the spycam required.

In Navi Mumbai Hardik Pandya of this stormy innings thanks to the reliance one team has 20 overs by 4 wickets blog for 238 runs scored. Pandya your shift in 20 sixes engage, while their shift at 6 fours also. His strike rate 287.27 been. Pandya said this shift during the race 14-run for the rest of the run boundary (sixes-fours) from lashed.

Hardik Pandya Completed 150 in DY Patil T20 Cup With a Huge Six.#HardikPandya #DyPatil pic.twitter.com/ngdOvT8RGf — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) March 6, 2020

From injury to return to Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya said earlier on Tuesday the 39 balls in 105 of runs was innings after five wickets still to were. Pandya of the superb performance of reliance one by Padmashree Dr. D. Y. Patil T20 Cup in the controller and Auditor General (CAG) to the team of 101 runs of the big difference was defeated.

Pandya five months ago in the groin was hurt, after which the London in their surgery was. Now he has the antidote form from the Indian team selected to present a claim is made. South Africa against the ODI series for the team chosen is to be. The three ODI matches of this series 12 March will be played.