Tiger Shroff movie Baaghi 3: fans reactions on Twitter:

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor’s film” Rebel 3 release cartridge. And after I saw it the audience is pretty mixed response is given. Let me tell you that it’s a movie ‘Rebel’ franchise’s third film. A movie directed by Ahmed Khan did. Movie action-packed movie. It is expected that a long weekend following the film at the box office bang last May. Read the Twitter comment.

#baaghi3 Will make you laugh , make you cry & make you love your brother more. The peak will stun you .. @ShraddhaKapoor Performs so well in the movie. The support cast is very strong. Must must watch. The potential bomb. — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) March 6, 2020

#Baaghi3 He scrambles 🔥 high voltage action movie with a mixture of romance & emotions.@iTIGERSHROFF Rocks in action scenes & is a superstar in the making. The great performance by @ShraddhaKapoor .

Excellent BGM , direction,script .#Baaghi3Review

Ratings ⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/x4qFWkx0rO — BollywoodXpress🎬 (@Prashanth13G) March 6, 2020

The first review #Baaghi3 From the UAE censor board. It’s typical masala entertainer who score high on activity and shows. With an emphasis on Entertainment, the film is, without a doubt, the best action movie to come out in Bollywood in recent times. Sure shot blockbuster. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/zVlXaaqw8c — Amir Sando (@UmairSandu) March 5, 2020

4400 screens in India is something that only the top guns in Bollywood enjoyed . #TigerShroff Now change the equation, his massy action entertainers in India !!!! #Baaghi3 — Rahul Verma (@RahulVerma4860) March 6, 2020

Director Ahmed Khan every trick adopted, so it’s a rebel 3 full action movie can create. Tiger has cost a vast action scenes is given who, to see you also applause base. Although she is emotional, comedy scenes pretty raw looking. Shraddha Kapoor is quite glamorous look coming in the first half of their comic book scene is pretty fun. But the story of the film according to his character, a lot of it’s not important, that’s why he’s in the movie less.

‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ will be in the new house, bar entrance, Bagha they exit.

Dia Mirza divorce on the Frank thing, crisis – a divorce, men after the behavior changed which hurt passes me

Riteish Deshmukh in an important character. Although these things are clear, not because he’s a kid like behav why, why is always protected is located. So, not only is the story a little strange to finish the audience, the content to be managed are not looking for.