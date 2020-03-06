TOISA 2019 Sports Awards: BHIM-UPI TOISA: 2019 Sports Awards in architecture PV Sindhu’s royal greeting – bhim-upi toisa awards 2019 pv sindhu shines brightest amongst sports winners for 2019

TOISA Awards in the PV Indus

New Delhi



PV Sindhu, Rani Rampal, Saurabh Chaudhary, date Chand, Manu for, Rohit Sharma, Bajrang one and Jaspal Rana those veterans were involved in, that the Times of India Award (TOISA) powered by Bhima-up, the years in 2019 in the sports world for great performance on Thursday, held in Delhi in the program awarded.



On this spot the legendary hockey player, Olympian Balbir Singh senior were also present. He is three time Olympic medal winning Indian team members. Besides Balbir Singh and 1975 World Cup winning team manager were also.

In this event many big names were present – the 1980 Olympic gold medal winning team member – Captain V Bhaskaran, mm same, run Friends, Zafar Iqbal, Surinder Singh Sodhi and MK Kaushik were also present.

The Indus by the year 2019 World Championships won. He IT win the title the first Indian player. That is why them ‘sportspersons of the Year’ title was awarded. In addition Psi reset, which BWF ranking in at the sixth notch on them ‘badminton player of the Year’ honor has been given. Indus eyes now Tokyo Olympic are on. He Rio met in the women’s singles silver medal to gold in a try to change unfolds.



Male in the Class 2019 in this award BWF World Championships bronze medalist Psi does got. This prestigious tournament who have won medals in the second men player. Before them light Padukone has this medal was won.

These awards formed for the 6-member jury by the 19 categories in the ‘jury’s Choice Award’ 2019 made the choice. This prestigious jury in ex-Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir, former Indian football captain Baichung Bhutia, hockey in the Olympic gold medal winner Zafar Iqbal, Asian Games silver medalist and former athlete Ashwini NPP, Paralympics two gold medal-winning the first Indian Paralympian Devendra hard and Times Internet Ltd chief editor Rajesh Kalra included.



‘Career of the Year’ award Rohit Sharma got. He World Cup 2019 in the five-century planting record was made. Additionally women’s hockey team captain Rani Rampal, whose round by the Indian team for the second consecutive time in the Olympic qualified to help, the ‘hockey player of the year’ was chosen. In addition to the Queen ‘inspiration of the year’ is also been chosen. Queen The Year 2019 in the ‘World Games athlete of the year also chosen’ was. He does it to gain the respect first Indian and the first hockey player became the.



Male in the category ‘hockey player of the Year’ award Harmanpreet Singh got. The Indian hockey team for defense of life have become this player in the Indian team, the world’s fourth Number team in creating played a crucial role.

‘Team of the Year’ award of the Indian hockey team has been. The team this year, the FIH rank fourth in the number arriving at the train decided. Additionally, the team has Tokyo Olympic even for the qualified done. Meanwhile shooting of the big stars and national junior coach Jaspal Rana ‘coach of the year’ was chosen. Rana said the same Manu bar and Saurabh Chaudhary like the young talent, near is.

A matter of chance it is that Chau and for both ‘shooter of the year’ United are the winner. Indian marksmanship for this year is very spectacular. Both these shooters by the year 2019 in the ISSF around the World Cup meter air pistol mixed team gold medal win. In addition the male and female class at the Tokyo Olympic quota achieved.

Any real (shooting) and Laramie (hockey) the ‘firming player of the year’ was chosen. Final the 25 meter pistol in the 2019 World Cup and two gold medals have been won. Hockey striker alarms the FIH rising star of the year 2019 also was chosen. He IT securing the title the first Indian were.

Athletes in their Pal Singh Toor and but few to the ‘athlete of the year’ was chosen. Shot-put Toor the Asian Athletic Championships gold medal won. There but by the World Universiade in Be Amazing. There he gold medal winning Wales first Indian women spent made. Amit PNG and vehement Bourgoin the boxed-in-class joint winner has been chosen. While Saurabh Ghosal and John child best squash player made.

PNG by 2019 in the Asian Boxing Championships and the India Open titles won. Their best moment came when he World Championships silver medal won. Bourgoin’s strange Memorial, the gold medal won. World Championships bronze medal and Salam Umakhanov Memorial in the gold medal achieved. Squash star Ghosal by Asian Squash Championships, and won the title. This PSA ranking of top 10 place in the nation helped.

The first time any Indian male squash player has these achievements were. Child, the Asian individual squash titles retained. Simultaneously record 17th time the National Squash Championships won. Indian wrestler Bajrang done by the Asian Wrestling Championships in gold with the beginning of. He your game significantly in the continuity appear. He Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna honor won. The world championships them in the bronze medal won. He’s 65 kg freestyle category at the Olympic quota achieved. While Vines said the World Championships bronze medal winning Olympic quota achieved.

Archer Deepika Kumari and Abhishek Verma also got the title. Deepika by 2019 Asian Championships gold by winning the women’s recurve Olympic quota achieved. Mirabai the hurt by the return from the brilliant return of. He EGAT Cup and the Commonwealth Westlife Championships gold medal won. Westlife Satish Cialis the men in the class received this award. September 2019 occurred in the world championship in the his national record to have done better. He podium finish quite close to the cabin and 49 kg never in ranked fourth. In this whole process he 200 kilograms of magical number to achieve the first Indian woman.

The jury choice for the billiards and snooker player Saurav Kothari, chess player R pregnant and the football star icon Sunil here were selected. Para-sports stars Pramod Bhagat and Mansi Joshi the 2019 World Championships their performance in the jury for the award has been given. Where both of these solo Katie gold medal winning World Champion titles achieved.



Football legendary Baichung Bhutia with a ‘lifetime achievement award’ was given. National badminton coach full Gopichand and ‘youth icon of the year’ Punjab Singh has been given. Odisha in the game to contribute to the ‘change agent of the Year’ award was given. While the Reliance Foundation ‘corporate start of the year’ was given.

Here TOISA 2019 winners of the entire catalog



Sportspersons of the year: PV Sindhu



Team of the year: men’s hockey team



Coach of the year: Jaspal Rana



Emerging Player of the Year (Male): Anish final



Emerging Player of the Year (Female): Laramie



Archer of the Year (Male): Abhishek Verma



Archer of the Year (Female): Deepika Kumari



Athlete of the Year (Male): Tejinder Pal Singh Toor



Archer of the Year (Female): date Chand



Badminton player of the Year (Male): meets does



Archer of the year (women): PV Sindhu



Billiards/Snooker-of-the-year: Saurabh Kothari



Boxer of the Year (Male): Amit PNG



Boxer of the Year (Female): loving Bergen



Chase player of the Year (Male): R. Pregnant



Cricketer of the Year (Male): Rohit Sharma



Footballer of the year (men): Sunil Chhetri



Hockey player of the Year (Male): Harmanpreet Singh



Hockey of the Year (Female): Queen



Shooter of the Year (Male): Saurabh Chaudhary



Shooter of the Year (Female): Manu for



Squash player of the Year (Male): Saurabh Ghosal



Squash player of the Year (Female): John child



Table tennis player of the year: Monica Batra



Reseller of the Year (Male): Bajrang one



Reseller of the year (female): wine pot



Westlife of the Year (Male): Satish Cialis



Westlife of the year (women): site Miami can



Para-athlete of the Year (Male): Pramod Bhagat



Para-athlete of the Year (Male): many Joshi



Lifetime Achievement Award: Baichung Bhutia



Mentor of the year: full Gopichand



Inspiration of the year: Queen



Unbreakable sprit of the year: PV Sindhu



Change agent of the year: Odisha



Youth icon of the year: Shiva Singh



Corporate start of the year: Reliance Foundation