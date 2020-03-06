UP Gorakhpur hospital Ex-principal professor reinstated over two years after children death kafeel is in jail – Gorakhpur’s BRD children in the hospital at the death of were killed, two doctor now restore, on Dr. File reach the prison

Uttar Pradesh, Gorakhpur Medical College in 2017, allegedly from lack of oxygen due to the large number of children in case of death in being suspended the college principal, including two senior practitioners to the re-appointment give is given. Although both against the departmental action will continue. While in the same case the accused doctor file in the jail are closed.

Gorakhpur Medical College principal doctor Ganesh Kumar on Thursday said the ”language” to be told that the government according to the order of suspension at the time of the Medical College of principal are da.Rajiv Mishra and anaesthesia head of department are Dr. Satish Kumar Medical College in the re-deployment give is given. He told that Dr. Rajiv Mishra, the Medical College’s pathology department in Faculty of post on while Dr. Satish Kumar anaesthesia department in the Faculty of post was appointed.

Mishra Aug 2017 patient in the children of the death of tragedy at the time of Gorakhpur Medical College principal were. Against them criminal plotting, non-wilful attempt to murder and corruption charges in the lawsuit was entered. The Supreme Court by July 2018 released on bail to the order were issued. Mishra’s son Dr. Complement Mishra ”language” in negotiations, said ”We are two and a half years of struggle after the media got. Me extremely delighted. My father to the medical college again in the deployment get added. My father and Dr.Satish said on Thursday the charge also took.”

Dr. Satish Kumar Gorakhpur Medical College in the death of children of this tragedy at the time of anesthesia department and chairman of the stock was in charge. Against their non-wilful attempt to murder, records manipulation, fraud, etc of the allegations in the lawsuit was entered. High court May 2018 released on bail to the order were issued. However in the same case made suspended Dr. feel Khan has not been restored. He Mathura in the prison are closed and those on one other case in the national security law under the action has been taken.

Dr. Rajiv Mishra and Satish Kumar 10-11 August 2017 the Gorakhpur Medical College as perceived in the liquid oxygen supply be interrupted due to the more than 30 children in case of death of suspended he was arrested.



In this case total 9 people Sue was recorded. The accused doctor in Rajiv Mishra, Satish Kumar and file the mine in addition to the oxygen supplier company director Manish steward, Chief Pharmacist Gajanan Jaiswal, clerical Sudhir Kumar Pandey and Sanjay Kumar Tripathi and Pushpa Sales employee of Uday Pratap Sharma is also included. The accused in the Mishra, the wife of the doctor Purnima Shukla are also included. He August 2019 retired in the stack are. The Supreme Court on 27 July 2018 released on bail were ordered to.

English News from The Associated updates and views to consistently achieve with our Facebook page and Twitter handle With LinkedIn on join and Download Hindi News App

