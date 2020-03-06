UPPSC ro aro two recruitment struck from 3 years Uttar pradesh 1170 up ro aro posts result still in wating

UPPSC RO ARO Recruitment: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission review officer-Assistant Review Officer (RO-ARO) of not one, not two openings scam are. Of these, 1170 posts on the selection is stuck. A recruiter three years ago, began then the second started two and a half years there have been more than. The special thing is that the RO and Aro of these 1170 posts in the Uttar Pradesh Secretariat as well as the Public Service Commission of the vacant position are also included.

Three years later revoked given the exam

361 Posts for RO-ARO of 2016 the preliminary examination on November 27, 2016, was, in which 203261 candidate joined. In Lucknow, a centre of pre-examination paper waters on out of IPS officer Amitabh Thakur’s complaint after ibid the investigation occurred. Check-in no result not turned out. Three years after the last January 14, 2020, the commission said that this recruitment in the same decision, whose demand this recruitment involved in candidate two years ago From Away were coming. Commission preliminary examination to repeal the the three may re-test providing the decision is taken. Of course that this recruitment is completed in just enough time to take because pre results declared after the mens will then type test be made after the final result declared may be. Sad it is that in this affair upset they are unemployed, who after completing studies in a government job nearby to all the pangs much are preparing.

UPPSC RO ARO Result 2017: soon will come UPPSC RO ARO 2017 is the result of

The final round mired in the 2017 recruiting

Now talk RO-ARO of 2017. In 809 posts are. Pre Test 8 April 2018 had occurred. Which 339632 candidate joined. Eight months after 14 December 2018 the commission pre results declared 15342 candidates for Main Examination successful done. The main exam is from 17 to 20 February 2019, in which 10682 candidate joined. The main examination of the 11 month after last January 18, 2020 type test has been introduced so candidates in the job meet the expectations roused. Count them, that was the end of January or first week of February until the final results declared will be.

UPPSC RO-ARO Recruitment 2016: Ro 218, Aro of 85 posts for The again will test

RO-ARO 2016

Total post – 361

Initial examination on November 27, 2016

Joined the examinee 203261

Pre examination was cancelled on January 14, 2020

Pre exam will be May 3, 2020

RO-ARO 2017

Total posts 809

Preliminary examination on April 8, 2018

Joined the examinee 339632

Pre the result of the December 14, 2018

The main exam is from 17 to 20 February 2019

The main test involved in 10682

Type test 18 January 2020

Type test to more than one month, the results declared could not be. The charge is that the commission has the recruitment process in the middle of the shift, while quite a number in the candidates for type test is made out. Being told that these affected candidates by the High Court in the petition, because of which the result declared is not being used. However, the commission officer about this authorized generally no information you are giving. Legislative Council member Devendra Pratap Singh, the last days, this involved in the hiring of candidates pain in the house taking the recruiting process in the midst of the changes made on the objection was lodged. Their demand is the ad in which the qualification was granted her to all qualified candidates of typing test get the final results may be declared.