Against New Zealand two-match Test series in the West Indies (Ajinkya Rahane) completely flops were

Recently New Zealand in India Test series the host in the hands of crunchy spank encountered. Indian batter completely flops to look. Neither captain Virat Kohli (Virat Kohli) went and not only vice-captain for next month (Ajinkya Rahane) bat run-spewing found. This series after India’s batting, even on the question riser engaged. Former Indian cricketer and chief selector Sandeep Patil (Sandeep Patil) has poor batting the reason for next month’s tread also put. She is both the same in the Test matches with the bat of the bat from the hall are angry.The Times of India according to the news Sandeep Patil said that a time will try to prove that were he Test specialist. New Zealand on the tour he’s just at the crease to capture the same were trying. The former Indian cricketer said the question that if a player just on the crease to stand the same will then run which will create. He is even saying that if the player just on the crease, stands to be the security guard should call.

Indies Test cricketer reclaimed

Sandeep Patil (Sandeep Patil) said that when the board Mumbai were playing for their slow speed of about he had heard. Fear of failing than it is. But he’s Team India (Team India) are represented. Out his record is also good. But now all these last things are done. Now those on the Test Cricketer of the reclaimed look. Limited-overs team, he are out. Sandeep Patil said that the human nature according to such a circumstance in any player test yourself as the expert seeks to establish. With the bat to prove themselves are trying.The pre-selector by the board ranging said that by doing so you try to prove that you are technically you are correct. You crease on the stand you’re trying. If you just stand stay the same, then you any security guard can call the. 63 years of Sandeep Patil (Sandeep Patil) is the batter with the help of the main in coach Ravi Shastri (Ravi Shastri) and batting coach Vikram Rathore on the role of the questions are taken. He said that if the board it is not able to understand if you are Ravi Shastri and Vikram Rathore what you are doing.

KL Rahul can become the team India captain,a hearty, back-Pant holiday set!

The final match before Sachin has given Team India the winning mantra