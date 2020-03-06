Women T20 World Cup If the Final Match Canceled Then What Will Happen Who Will Get The Trophy – if the finals also cancel then what will, to whom will Women T-20 World Cup trophy

Sports desk, Amar Ujala, Updated Fri, 06 Mar 2020 10:20 AM IST

Australia are being played ICC T-20 World Cup, their last stop is on. The two teams reached the finals are. Hence mouthful of captaincy in the Indian team for the first time the tournament reached the final of is. The hosts Australia in the semi-finals South Africa beat in the final place is formed. Indian team without semi-finals played only reached the final, because England with the semi-finals had to play, but the rain had the game not having. Without toss of the first semi-finals cancelled and Team India Your of the finest points on the basis of the title match in reached. The final match eight March the Melbourne Cricket Ground will be played. Though these days in Australia is constantly raining, maybe these finals even in the rain washed away to. If the final combat the bad weather been the victims of, so after all to whom this World Cup trophy will? Let us show you.