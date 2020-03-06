Women’s T20 World Cup: If the final match will be washed out or reserve day washed out of the final by rain or wheather conditions then what happen know what says ICC rules – Women’s T20 World Cup: finals in the rain what mileage India, the title, What are the ICC rules?

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Final Rules: The ICC wants the T20 World Cup 2020 champion who will become the International Women’s day i.e. 8 March in Melbourne Melbourne Cricket Ground on India and Australia match will be. Indian women first time T20 World Cup final Monchengladbach are. The Australian team 4-time world champion. He is constantly the sixth time in the final in November. He This time in the semi-final beat South Africa.

Indian team without semi-finals played the same title than reach was. Indeed, Sydney located in Sydney Cricket Stadium to be in the first semi-final due to the rain were washed away and India in the group stage on top stay because of finals reached. To the semi-finals no reserve day was not, so it happened. Now in such a thing ‘ in the mind of this question abound that if the final combat of the rain the visit went so what India will become world champions.

However, for the final ICC reserve day is kept. If in such on March 8 in Melbourne rain or any other reason the match they don’t get is if the next day i.e. on March 9, the same score from the combat will start, where on Sunday the therein advantage had. Eight march if match-start is also not to be found is on March 9 from the start of the combat will be.



Now in such question it raises is that if the 8 and 9 March, both days rain or any other reason from the match not to be found or not complete to be found in that appearance in which the world champions will be considered. That situation to the ICC on behalf of the issued fresh guidelines according to, if the match is of no consequence nickel finds so both teams combined will be declared the winner. Guidelines according to, if tie after the match super over in the drops, but the weather not friendly due to the super over not possible even both teams combined winner will be considered.



