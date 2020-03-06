Yes Bank Crisis: Congress Spokesperson Jaiveer Shargil tweeted Tala Le Lo Slogan by BJP many ,ore congress Leaders Targets Modi Government – Yes Bank Crisis: ‘lock take…every bank and industry for the BJP’s slogan’ Congress spokesman tweeted Modi government on shuffle target

Congress Yes Bank case to the range on Friday the Narendra Modi government, Narendra Modi and charged that the government in the economy, ruin the economic conditions of treatment in the case of he ‘quack-quack’ is proved. Ex-president Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Narendra Modi and alleged that Modi and his ideas and said the country’s economy is ruined.

Gandhi tweets, and said, ‘Yes Bank not. Modi and his ideas of India’s economy is ruined.’ Party general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the commission for women said, ‘the Indian economy BJP government’s policies has wasted – yes. What the economy of this poor condition in the Indian economy-five thousand billion dollars of the target touching the will – no. The BJP government of the transaction a waste the Yes, progress no.’

Congress spokesman Jaiveer Shergill’s tweets while the Modi government on the memorandum grated is.He wrote the last 6 years in the BJP slogan

2014: 15 million take (for All People) 2018: dumplings take (all unemployed) for 2020:the lock take (all bank and industry)

Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram has claimed, ‘BJP 6 years in power. Financial institutions control and regulate their ability to reveal is going.’ He asked, ‘Is the first PMC Bank, now Yes Bank. What the government absolutely do not be too concerned? What he can shirk responsibility? What is now in the queue No Third Bank is?’

Party spokesperson Pawan Khera told reporters, ‘ in the past six years from the Modi government not just the economy of the waist broke, but people live, but turned. People money from your account not remove are finding. Long lines are.’ He questioned, ‘Modi ji after all you the people of the country what punishment you are giving? What you talk of revenge from this country are taking?’ Khera said that the Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman on and seared them on the misrepresentations of the accused.

Interestingly, the Reserve Bank said on Thursday the government from consultations to after Yes Bank on the stop justify the role and to the board of Directors also has dissolved. While bank customers also Rs 50,000 monthly until the clearance to the stop of the set up is. Yes Bank any kind of new loan distribution or investment also will not be able to.

