Aditya completes 7 as in 7 days in World Marathon Challenge, the first Indian to do so | the World Marathon Challenge in Aditya by 7 days in the 7 continent in the race to do, the first Indian

Dainik Bhaskar

Mar 07, 2020, 08:11 PM IST

Ahmedabad (Ali Asghar seven). Aditya Raj World Marathon Challenge to complete the first Indian made. He 7 days in the 7 continent 7 in the marathon during. Gurgaon, Aditya’s challenge the beginning of Cape Town (The. Africa) from the. He last marathon in Miami (USA) finish in the. Throughout the challenge he Antarctica, Australia, Asia, Europe and South America in the marathon during.

Marathon in 32 players participated, including 27 men and 15 were women. Marathon to finish the 168 hours of time. Aditya has 164 hours in the marathon finish took. Marathon to take part in the nearly 32 million rupees entry fees have to pass.

Minus 30 range from 36 degrees in temperature rushed

Aditya said, ‘These challenge every year and this is the world of all the big athletes participate in. It’s 7 days or 168 hours in the whole to make it happen. I have 164 hours in the whole of. Its for 7 days in the whole world in the travel they have to do, which is very tedious happens. I think the first Indian convey, in which this challenge in part range it is accomplished. We have the beginning of your journey Cape Town from. There, after finishing the Antarctica arrived. The weather was very bad. Us marathon to complete very little time was found.”

“We have 12 o’clock at night the same marathon running started. Morning 7 o’clock until all of the marathon finish was. Let us all finish the race, to have to wait, because with all in second place are. Antarctica in minus 30 degree temperature was. The air also 50-60 km/ hour of Speed had come from. In such breath-taking until the have difficulty. Also after 13 hours of travelling we in Australia arrived. There Night 11 o’clock arrived and at 12 o’clock jogging started. The next day morning marathon to finish after 7 pm Dubai went for. There is also Night 11 o’clock the race started and the next morning everyone’s marathon ended. Due to bad weather our wasted enough time, so seemed to us that we have 7 day challenge in full will not be able to. Circumstances such as were to be that the marathon full stop, flight in a sit and the next country in the chance. The rest of the time so only found. Dubai after Madrid, then Brazil and finally Miami in the challenge carried over. In Brazil, then the 12 noon 35-36 degrees in temperature rushed. There is 90% humidity was.’

Body the break it gives

Aditya pointed out that it marathon body absolutely break cheats. Usually on a marathon to complete after the body’s recovery 3-4 day occurs. But here we 14-14 hours in a marathon rushed. This challenge to physical strength rather than mental sturdiness is much essential occurs. Challenge during the body such as level reached, where it is muscles tight become, cramps seem to come, the energy level below is reached. You anti and sycological how many strong, just it counts.