Against Sri Lanka Andre Russell’s 6 balls in flexing 36 runs, the world record-breaking stay promises to be a series | sports – News quote

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell (Andre Russell) said on Friday once again proven why their name is the world’s most explosive batsmen in The include. Against Sri Lanka second T20 match in Andre Russell made a mere 14 balls in an unbeaten 40 runs patting Zealand to 7 wickets win reminded. With this win, the same as Sri Lanka T20 series also at 2-0 captured from. Sri Lanka bat first while 6 wickets on 155 runs were scored, the answer in the West Indies by these target 17 overs with 3 wickets absorb these Target acquired. Andre Russell is the man of the match were chosen, who their unbeaten 40 runs of the inning in Pakistan and 6 sixes planted. Russell is the man of the series award also got.

Russell has made the world record

Andre and Russell (Andre Russell) the fifth number on to bat subsides and he the fifth ball for a six dominate your clear intentions are outlined. Andre Russell took 4 consecutive Sixers roots and after your shift last 4 balls on the Also He two sixes planted. Russell said the six-planting the same West Indies to victory. Its in Pakistan and the shift in Russell has a world record is also created. She’s T20 International in the first player who 40 runs unbeaten inning in 6 Sixers are planted.

Russell (Andre Russell) when the record revealed so hugely happy. He said, ‘I run trying to make was. The team performed I’m happy. We have the right time on the good games are showing. Our team has good ODI team but also we have the series lost so I was disappointed. However, we have the T20 series in return.’ Russell the T20 series in the man of the series has also been chosen. Indeed Russell’s first T20 also in 14 balls, 35 runs of the innings was. Series in he of 10 sixes and planted his strike rate from 250 to too much going on.After 2 years played for West Indies for T20 series

Please tell Andre and Russell (Andre Russell) has almost one and a half years later the West Indies for the T20 series played in. Constant injury from wading that Russell’s last T20 Match 5 September 2018 Bangladesh against the laundry had played in. Although he ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 were played but during this time she injured despite the team were in. Now Andre Russell soon IPL of the 13th season-looking, where she Kolkata Knight Riders in the field for study.

