Akshay Kumar on action movies: so just 5 years, action movies will be Akshay Kumar, said, ” This is a big thing. I can do the action for 5 years then my age will say to me, stay away says Akshay Kumar

Rohit Shetty’s direction, culminating in the sun’s trailer release has. This movie again Akshay Kumar Everett action avatar in the truck are visible. Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty said that on this film he was very small. VFX was used most of the stunts Akshay himself did. In an interview with himself Akshay Kumar has also obeyed which stunt is the movie that made them 20-30 years ago, too.

The sun a long time after the operation, in order to Akshay, said to me ‘stunts to make it so that no child in Disneyland may. I stunt like to do. All the stunts for real, because then it’s not VFX computer to sit on any hero to give. I’m coming 4-5 years and action can deliver. After my age I Stunt, do not allow to be.’

Movie Fun: The Sun and The got dragged out again and again ,the view will be Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh starrer by the movie, The Sun, the players eagerly await. Nothing will be pleased to know that, Rohit Shetty directing, culminating in the film’s trailer, release date revealed. And today the movie trailer is also made. See the trailer at what is something special.

‘The sun’ of the roll for any special preparation be made for Akshay said, “I am your weight 8-9 pounds low because I did Anti-Terrorist Hindu officer as the appearance was.’ Working with Akshay Kumar’s ‘the sun’ after the movie ” Lakshmi Bomb at Kiara Advani with an eye will come. In addition he bow and Sara Ali Khan with her ray of the film ‘Bachchan Pandey’ employees.

