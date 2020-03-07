Andre Russell Blasts Off As West Indies Storm To A 2-0 Series Win Against Sri Lanka – Slvwi: Russell storms blow in Sri Lanka, West Indies by 2-0 from the T-20 series done on the capture

Brandan King (43) and Andre Russell (40*) of the Pakistan innings on the spur of the West Indies by the second T-20 in Sri Lanka by seven wickets by beating the two-match T-20 series 2-0 from its name has taken. 2018 after the Caribbean team for the first T-20 series is won.

Toss Harker ago batting, while Sri Lanka by six wickets at the loss of 155 scored. In response West Indies by 18 balls remaining live only 158 runs by making it Combat won. In this match Russell has 14 balls, six sixes with the help of 40 runs of Stormy innings. For it them man of the match was chosen.

In addition to Russell two-match T-20 series in superb performance for Man of the series award was awarded. Please tell the first T-20 in the West Indies, Sri Lanka by 25 runs to beat was.