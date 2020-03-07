Brazil Ronaldinho and His Brother Paraguay in Fake Passports Case Latest Today News Updates | Brazilian former footballer Ronaldinho fake passport keep of the arrested, the fake document to give the business any persons

Ronaldinho and his brother-in-Paraguay’s capital Asuncion in a event for the rushed were

Both on Wednesday in custody to the court in the two-day hearing after the arrest occurred

Dainik Bhaskar

Mar 07, 2020, 04:23 PM IST

Sports desk. Brazilian former star footballer Ronaldinho and his brother in Paraguay fake passport to keep in charge has been arrested. Last Wednesday to them the capital Asuncion hotel from were detained. There they children to an institution on behalf of the book launching for The arrived were. Paraguay government tweeted, ‘the Attorney General’s office on behalf of Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto Di use Mir’s arrest warrant has been issued. Those on the public document in the wrong information to give the charge.’ The public prosecutor Federico Delfino said – yet in the investigation of know already that he intentionally Paraguay in false documents used.

Asian at the International Airport during the investigation, officials said Ronaldinho and his brother of the documents bogus to be feared was. On Wednesday, both to their hotel from were detained. On Thursday, the all court has been introduced, where them seven hours has been questioned. Also on Friday questioning them occurred. Subsequently, officials with both of them, their partner is also arrested. Ronaldinho’s lawyer Adolfo men said, ‘We’re not getting them that under what authority The been arrested.’ Lead the investigation to the inspector in accordance with the Ronaldinho fake passport Brazilian businessman vilandes us lira provided were. Him also was arrested.

Ronaldinho in 2004 and 2005 player of the year were

The Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho in 2004 and 2005 player of the year were elected. He is the Spanish club Barcelona to also have. He 2002 FIFA World Cup winning Brazilian team are also included in. He from 1999 until 2013 to Brazil in 97 matches played and 33 goals scored. He continued his careers in two FIFA World Cups played.