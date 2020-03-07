Corona Virus defeat came forward to Sachin, pointed-20 seconds in the outflank way Sachin Tendulkar Comes Up With Tip To beat corona virus | sports – News quote

Korean virus (Corona Virus ) in India also knock gave, which caused people to create fear in the mind has to be.

As we hope and pray for the #CoronaVirus to be contained, the simplest action we can take to protect everyone is to wash our hands regularly and properly. Let us also salute the efforts of all authorities working round the clock in the battle against #COVIDー19@UNICEF @WHO pic.twitter.com/MTxHV5TZI9— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 6, 2020

This time, the whole world in the Koran virus (Corona Virus ) of Havoc is. China’s Wuhan city out of this virus corner of the world in the corner is reached. Until now, several thousand people this virus Swallow are already. In India also this dangerous virus has the knock and the Department of Health in India by nearly 30 people in the of this virus to be the putty is. Country in the case of this virus come in front only people in panic have come. Although doctors and knowing them not in not come to give advice are and avoid easy measures also people is being aware. Conscious people now to master blaster Sachin Tendulkar (Sachin Tendulkar) also have come forward. The world’s great cricketer Sachin logo that appeals to your hands regular and the good kind of wash are. He has a video share while in 20 seconds from the right hand to clear the way told.

Sachin Video Share, stating that we hope and pray that corona virus havoc subsided whether. We every someone to keep you safe which is the easiest work you can she is the hands of the Daily good to do cleaning. He has the corona virus in the fight against work day and night to all the efforts of the authorities, the hats can also be.20 seconds until the hands from the right rub

The petition ambassador Sachin Tendulkar said on the hands, applying soap for 20 seconds after hand wash never forget. He said that 20 seconds good like all of your hand from the right should rub. Additionally he all the to pressing message is also given. Sachin pointed out that the 20 seconds from the same corona virus can be defeated.

The game world also affect

This virus is the cause of the whole world in turmoil resembled is. The sports world also has its bearing clear, the eye is coming. The Olympic year to go to all the players this year is quite important, but this virus significantly due to tournament cancellation already, which is Olympic in terms of the crucial were. The rest games, not just cricket, even with this virus in the grip of has come. Nepal has its own T20 league Everest Premier League (EPL) is postponed. In which Chris Gayle (Chris Gayle) such as the star player taking part were. While the Indian Premier League also on the threat is.

