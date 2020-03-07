coronavirus awe: IPL 2020 on or off: the corona of havoc at the moment on the board’s formula- ‘watch and wait’ – coronavirus awe ‘ the formula wait and watch on ipl 2020

Saurabh Ganguly

Sanjeev Kumar, New Delhi



Indian Cricket Control Board chief of Saurabh Ganguly this range are completely convinced that the Indian Premier League 2020 edition will be on time. The corona of the bearing despite the league not for some time if avoided, will not it will be cancelled. Saurabh said on Friday in Kolkata said, ‘IPL is on (i.e. IPL will).’ By the way he cleans it not been found that Corona took the precaution to take the board for what something is. They say that this was on their medical team is doing the work. His as would suggest that on Execute will be.

However, Ganguly’s claims on the sidelines of the reality is something else. A source said that the board had the corona range is solid, nothing is done. Of the board, an official of the sports ministry with some officials about this suggestion of course ask them but from the Ministry of Health been asked to speak. Another officer said at the moment the board, ‘weight and watch (watch and wait)’ the formula is working on. The top officials hope that in the next few days everything will be normal.

Corona on a meeting to not



IPL Governing Council to close sources, NBT told that the corona ranging some members said interconnect from each other in conversation, of course, but on this issue, so far, no meeting not yet convened it. An official even said that it is a serious matter but it seriously does not being taken. On Wednesday, the board’s office from stepping out Saurabh from when some media asked corona about are concerned. On this, his answer was, ‘Corona…on this we speak not of.’ However, in the last few days in India in the corona ranging change of circumstances since the board inside of this thing, her concern increased that now what will happen next. An official did say that the board, the government of India is not. When governments are also large-scale Corona from the hedge to remedy the trouble in getting the board so Sara herself some how Prevent.

Advisory from the anxiety grew



Saurabh from this point lift the spirits that are taking England and West Indies teams in Sri Lanka is one of the team in Bangladesh and the county teams travel around the world are doing. But she is in it are forgetting that these countries in the corona, ranging at the moment there is no worry. Own Ganguly, corona to go Dubai in Asian Cricket Council meeting in not to be. Meanwhile the Union Health Ministry has an advisory issued by the state governments of the appeal is that such events either avoiding given visit or cancel the visit in which the mass people gather can be. In such different states of the nine cities in the IPL matches on the question mark stand to be abound. Kolkata’s Eden Garden, the highest in nearly 68 thousand while Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium in the lowest 25 thousand potential audience. The corona of the outbreak given what such a big rush to Delhi to take measures is possible? Given the current situation, what the local police, administration and medical experts such a large crowd to be gathered will allow? The board to consider this rest.

Foreign guests not too low



That being said the IPL in abroad from just 62 players to come and these players of those countries are not where the corona virus outbreak is much. However, foreign those who come by the droves just so the same will not. Teams of support staff, under, the cheer leaders, IPL of different events to manage companies, people, technical staff to add, then this number is 500 more than will. All these foreign guests from different countries will come. They get a visa is in itself a big issue will be. In addition they separate airport screening from the also may have to undergo is. New Delhi in the shooting World Cup to with these concerns of the middle was canceled.

Closed-door match won?



Corona havoc to let go of these days many countries in the ‘closed door’ matches made are going. The official order after there match so are to be but of the audience without. So what is IPL the organizer of the This will consider? At the moment March 29, from of IPL ticket sales start has not occurred. As such it will be interesting to see whether this time the IPL match also ‘closed door’ held won? What people in the field come from trade? What he does to sitting at home match will take? If this happens then an estimate according to the organizers, about two thousand crore rupees would be a loss of. Today is the day even though the board president claims that the IPL is held at the fixed time will be but at these final decision has yet to be. Obviously this decision just Ganguly or the board may not take. In addition to her government and all those agencies of the Stickler will seek it, which in the event played a very important role do.

South Africa visiting at the fixed time



BCCI and Saurabh for the relief of a news is that the South Africa cricket team schedule on India tour will. Post a question on the Cricket South Africa (CSA) said that the corona ranging recent at the moment in India grew concern on our look. We have experts, the BCCI in India and your embassy contact the veteran and met him assurances after the visit to the decision taken. CSS explained that the team in Dubai are Delhi will and then hospice (March 12), Lucknow (March 15) and Kolkata (March 18) for the matches of the chartered plane will travel. Team associated with players, officials and support staff to precaution the ways of informing will. With the team of CSA chief medical officer also and especially on the India tour visit. He Corona associated with the development will keep an eye on.

