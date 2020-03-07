Coronavirus impact effected cricket ICC took a Big Decision

New Delhi. Corona virus (coronavirus), ranging across the world and Down tour and now this virus is the effect of cricket on the IS to get. ICC (ICC) to the corona virus due to the big move has suffered. ICC the corona virus (coronavirus) effect of the moving of the Cricket World Cup Challenge League, a tournament the date of the further steps may have been. These tournament from 16 March to 26 March in Malaysia had to be played, but now the ICC has its date forward have increased. Yet around the world corona virus of more than 9,000 confirmed cases stack up. In addition worldwide, more than 3,200 people have lost their lives are. In India so far 31 confirmed cases stack up.

Cricket World Cup Challenge League A (ICC Challenge League A) in Canada, Denmark, Malaysia, Qatar, Singapore and Vanuatu teams to take part was. The ICC said that the tournament of this year in the middle of the is expected to be held. ICC head of events Chris Tate said, ‘let us corona virus, the growing threat of the cause of the ICC mens cricket World Cup Challenge League a postponing of difficult decision is facing.’

Corona virus the effect of the IPL (IPL) at the falling of the fears are also being taken. However, Committee chairman Sourav Ganguly (Sourav Ganguly) said that the IPL preparations continue and the board on its successful holding of every possible trying. The board of officers to this issue, ranging the Central Sports Ministry are in contact.

BCCI (BCCI) the central government on the recommendation of the guidelines continue to consider doing, these are the guidelines players, airlines companies, team hotels, the broadcast crew and the IPL hold all those associated will be given. Possible players that the fans do not shake the edification of the note and others from mobile phones to click pictures not make. IPL 2020 beginning March 29, from Will.