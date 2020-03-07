ICC T-20 World Cup final match on March 8 in Australia between the historical Melbourne Cricket Ground on the host and The between India will be played. Let us learn, both of the teams, performance of players about, who have their teams in the finals in delivering the crucial role played…
Published By Nityanand Pathak | Eventtime.Com | Updated:
- ICC T-20 World Cup finals combat on March 8 in Melbourne India-Australia will be among the
- The Indian team where the 5 matches played and 4 in the victory achieved, while the Australian team name even 5 games in the 4 wins is
- For India Shefali Verma most are scored so Australia for Mooney’s splash may have
New Delhi
ICC T-20 World Cup train to the last stop on the has reached. Title corrosion of the teams to Washington, has been. March 8 women’s cricket with this preview of the final match India and host Australia between the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground will be played on. Is it time, afternoon at two o’clock from the will. The Indian team where the semi-finals in the rain washed away after the point table on the basis of The reached the final, then the host team by DLS on the basis of South Africa have while title match ticket contradictions is.
Australia beat has India
Tournament of travel on the eye’s if both teams yet vigorous performance. The Indian team where the 5 matches played and 4 in the victory achieved, while the Australian team name is also 5 matches 4 win. However, both teams the difference is that the Australia a match in Lanka, who he League during the India had played against. While, the Indian team of a match in the rain with Earth. Let us learn, both of the teams, performance of players about, who have their teams in the finals in delivering the crucial role played…
Read – 3 special coincidence: hence establishing the world’s first captain
Both of the teams top performer
India (batter)
- Shefali Verma – 161 run
- Jemima Rodrigues – 85 run
- Deepti Sharma – 83 run
- Memory Monte – 38 run
READ – Australia rushed to Herman’s findings, will be the first time it
Or
- Poonam Yadav – 9 wickets
- Crest Pandey – 7 week
- Radha Yadav – 5 wickets
India’s top scorers are Shefali
Australia (batter)
- Beth Mooney – 181-run
- Alyssa Healy – 161
- Meg and – 116 run
- It Hans – 102 runs
View, saree wearing turf Aishwarya starts shooting having won the
Or
- Megan St – 9 wickets
- Jess Jones – 7 wickets
- Georgia Farm – 3 wickets