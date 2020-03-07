Delhi Government Reserved the Major Hospitals Waiting Rooms for Corona Virus Victims Advised of the Union HEALTH MINISTRY – corona virus : hospitals by any waist

The Central Ministry of Health coincided with the high-level meeting after the Delhi government said all the hospitals in the corona virus deal with ranging preparations have stepped up the. Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan Hospital in Delhi including the government of all the big hospitals to treat the ablation center to the waiting room evacuated for the are. Northern Railway Central Hospital, corona virus to deal with the preparation is finished. Safdarjung Hospital Superspeciality Center in corona virus of athletic and suspected patients have been put. Corona’s growing threat in the wake of possible cases of the Center for RML and Safdarjung including nearly 25 Hospital in the different wards are created.

Safdarjung Hospital sportsfacilities the center of the third floor, ranging from the sixth floor up to the corona of the patients to the Reserve is placed. In this part the elevator and the stairs used only for patients is happening. The other patients in this part from the entrance to the different is placed. Here, the duty to give doctors completely safe to keep having the kit are given. Wear it as a doctor in the ward filing occurs. Duty finishing on the doctors is totally virus free and also to arrangements are made. All wearing the gowns and kit to make ups is destroyed. In addition to high capacity incinerators being used is.

North of the Railway Central Hospital in a different ward ready is placed. This ward visiting the patients and even the medical assistants also protective disposable styles kit is available. Doctors and health workers through the railway colonies, clubs, health units and the procession in the homes of the virus symptoms and rescue the people aware about being.

The waiting room also provided are empty Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital in the upscale ward next to a tent felt the corona of the suspects of treatment, arrangements have been made. Here on Friday, the maternity and women’s disease, Department of patients ‘ families to sit and the other wards made in total three wait the chambers have been evacuated. Similar Pant Hospital in any of the next of kin waiting room evacuated for the IS. According to sources, those cells should the need arise ablation of the center usually will be used. All the hospitals of physicians with the name and phone number of the list prepared by the hospitals and other wards to have been given so suspicious of immediately could be helped. In addition a 24 hour helpline number that start or have been.

